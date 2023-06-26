Gnosis Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.83 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Gnosis has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Gnosis token can now be bought for $114.75 or 0.00379762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $297.15 million and $1.83 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “GnosisDAO, founded in 2015, is a decentralized infrastructure provider for the Ethereum ecosystem. In November 2021, the GnosisDAO and xDAI communities combined their ecosystems to create the Gnosis Chain, which addresses scaling issues through solid engineering and uses the xDai token. Gnosis’ mission is centred on experimentation and building decentralized infrastructure for Ethereum, and it uses its products to guide decisions on development, support, and governance. Products incubated by Gnosis include Gnosis Safe, Cow Protocol, Conditional Tokens, Gnosis Auction, and Zodiac. Success for these products is attributed to the spin-out of Cow Protocol and the formation of SafeDAO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

