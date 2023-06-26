Grin (GRIN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $569,243.56

Grin (GRIN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $4.50 million and $569,243.56 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,417.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.00290956 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.66 or 0.00649827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.00540073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00059956 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.