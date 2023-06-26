GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,054 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in GSK were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in GSK by 504.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 13.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $36.48 on Monday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 16.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

