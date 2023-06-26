Harbor Island Capital LLC Purchases 850 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,644 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 3.4% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

CMCSA stock opened at $40.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

