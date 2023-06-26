Harbor Island Capital LLC Sells 180 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harbor Island Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 13.2% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $608.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $644.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $569.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

