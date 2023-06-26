Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.76

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.
Harbour Energy Stock Down 4.3 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43.
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
