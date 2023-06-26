Head-To-Head Analysis: Auddia (AUUD) & Its Peers

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) is one of 144 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Auddia to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Auddia has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia’s competitors have a beta of 1.31, suggesting that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Auddia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Auddia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -173.20% -130.25% Auddia Competitors -95.49% -2,009.27% -210.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auddia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Auddia and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia $110,000.00 -$6.90 million -0.78 Auddia Competitors $932.71 million -$65.14 million -8.93

Auddia’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Auddia. Auddia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Auddia and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 0 0 0 N/A Auddia Competitors 548 3162 5098 81 2.53

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 24.35%. Given Auddia’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Auddia has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Auddia beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

