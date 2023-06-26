Head to Head Analysis: Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dollarama and Walmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dollarama N/A N/A N/A Walmart 1.82% 21.30% 7.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dollarama and Walmart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dollarama N/A N/A N/A $2.04 32.40 Walmart $611.29 billion 0.68 $11.68 billion $4.16 37.27

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Walmart has higher revenue and earnings than Dollarama. Dollarama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

37.4% of Dollarama shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Walmart shares are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of Walmart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dollarama and Walmart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dollarama 0 2 0 0 2.00 Walmart 0 5 25 0 2.83

Dollarama presently has a consensus target price of $93.94, indicating a potential upside of 42.19%. Walmart has a consensus target price of $166.91, indicating a potential upside of 7.66%. Given Dollarama’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dollarama is more favorable than Walmart.

Dividends

Dollarama pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walmart pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dollarama pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Walmart pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Walmart has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years. Walmart is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Walmart beats Dollarama on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc. operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc. in September 2009. Dollarama Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Mount Royal,Canada.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications. The company offers grocery and consumables, including dry grocery, snacks, dairy, meat, produce, bakery and deli, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, floral, candy, and other grocery items, as well as dry, chilled, or frozen packaged foods; and health and beauty aids, paper goods, laundry and home care, baby care, pet supplies, and other consumable items. It is also involved in the operation of gasoline stations; provision of tobacco; and health and wellness products covering pharmacy, optical and hearing services, and over-the-counter drugs and other medical products. In addition, the company offers home improvement, outdoor living, gardening, furniture, apparel, jewelry, tools and power equipment, housewares, toys, seasonal items, mattresses, and tire and battery centers; and consumer electronics and accessories, software, video games, office supplies, appliances, and third-party gift cards. Further, it operates digital payment platforms; and offers financial services and related products, including money transfers, bill payments, money orders, check cashing, prepaid access, co-branded credit cards, installment lending, and earned wage access. The company was formerly known as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and changed its name to Walmart Inc. in February 2018. Walmart Inc. was founded in 1945 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

