Head-To-Head Analysis: Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) & H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Wacoal has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wacoal and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wacoal $1.40 billion 0.90 -$13.15 million ($0.89) -115.19 H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) $22.17 billion 0.91 $357.67 million $0.06 47.00

Dividends

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Wacoal. Wacoal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Wacoal pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Wacoal pays out -267.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Wacoal and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wacoal -0.75% -0.65% -0.48% H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 1.81% 7.60% 2.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wacoal and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wacoal 0 0 0 0 N/A H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 6 7 4 0 1.88

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $106.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,658.87%. Given H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) is more favorable than Wacoal.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Wacoal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) beats Wacoal on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. is involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers intimate apparel mainly women's foundation garments, lingerie, nightwear and children's underwear; and outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories. In addition, the company engages in the restaurant businesses; cultural and service-related businesses; and manufacture and sale of mannequins and fixtures, interior design work, and other textile-related businesses. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting. The company provides its products under the H&M, H&M HOME, H&M Move, COS, Weekday, Monki, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound, Singular Society, Creator Studio, and Sellpy brand names. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

