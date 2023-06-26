Head-To-Head Comparison: Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) & BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF)

BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF – Get Rating) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BYD Electronic (International) and Interlink Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BYD Electronic (International) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Interlink Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

BYD Electronic (International) presently has a consensus price target of C$27.00, indicating a potential upside of 831.03%. Interlink Electronics has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.15%. Given BYD Electronic (International)’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BYD Electronic (International) is more favorable than Interlink Electronics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BYD Electronic (International) N/A N/A N/A C$0.41 7.09 Interlink Electronics $8.78 million 8.11 $1.26 million $0.09 122.00

This table compares BYD Electronic (International) and Interlink Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Interlink Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than BYD Electronic (International). BYD Electronic (International) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interlink Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BYD Electronic (International) and Interlink Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BYD Electronic (International) N/A N/A N/A Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of BYD Electronic (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Interlink Electronics beats BYD Electronic (International) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BYD Electronic (International)

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells mobile handset components and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides high-level assembly services; and manufactures and sells batteries, chargers, and iron phosphate batteries for use in electric buses, trucks, cars, and forklifts, as well as its components and spare parts. It builds and maintains monorail projects. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited is a subsidiary of Golden Link Worldwide Limited.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs. The company also provides multi-finger capable rugged trackpads; Force-Sensing Resistor sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface technology platforms for various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, pressure mapping, biological monitoring, and others; and embedded firmware development and integration support services. The company serves multi-national and start-up companies, technology design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

