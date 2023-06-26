Head to Head Comparison: ProtoKinetix (PKTX) versus Its Rivals

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Rating) is one of 373 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ProtoKinetix to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ProtoKinetix and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProtoKinetix 0 0 0 0 N/A ProtoKinetix Competitors 601 1644 4132 27 2.56

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 105.67%. Given ProtoKinetix’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProtoKinetix has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.0% of ProtoKinetix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of ProtoKinetix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ProtoKinetix and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProtoKinetix N/A N/A -12.17 ProtoKinetix Competitors $109.86 million -$7.31 million 4.31

ProtoKinetix’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ProtoKinetix. ProtoKinetix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ProtoKinetix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProtoKinetix N/A N/A N/A ProtoKinetix Competitors -631.10% -93.12% -21.78%

Summary

ProtoKinetix peers beat ProtoKinetix on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About ProtoKinetix

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry-eye diseases. It has a collaboration research agreement with the University of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as RJV Network, Inc. and changed its name to ProtoKinetix, Incorporated in July 2003. ProtoKinetix, Incorporated was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalton, Ohio.

