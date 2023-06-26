Head to Head Contrast: Pacific Ventures Group (PACV) versus Its Rivals

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Pacific Ventures Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Ventures Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.50, indicating that their average stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pacific Ventures Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Ventures Group Competitors 179 1226 1561 35 2.48

Profitability

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 437.92%. Given Pacific Ventures Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Ventures Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ventures Group -20.55% N/A -109.23% Pacific Ventures Group Competitors -47.70% -40.37% -18.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.4% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ventures Group $39.91 million -$7.73 million -0.10 Pacific Ventures Group Competitors $11.27 billion $1.66 billion 48.99

Pacific Ventures Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ventures Group. Pacific Ventures Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pacific Ventures Group rivals beat Pacific Ventures Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, meat, and food products to redistributors, hotels, restaurants, schools, and nursing homes. In addition, it manufactures and wholesales custom processed beef, pork, chicken, lamb, veal, and seafood products; and supplies fruits, vegetables, and specialty groceries to retail customers and wholesale restaurants. Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

