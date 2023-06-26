Head to Head Review: ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) versus Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) and Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of ACCO Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of ACCO Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ACCO Brands has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konica Minolta has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACCO Brands 0 1 1 0 2.50 Konica Minolta 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ACCO Brands and Konica Minolta, as reported by MarketBeat.

ACCO Brands presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.56%. Given ACCO Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ACCO Brands is more favorable than Konica Minolta.

Dividends

ACCO Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Konica Minolta pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ACCO Brands pays out -176.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Konica Minolta pays out -3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ACCO Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares ACCO Brands and Konica Minolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACCO Brands -0.74% 12.11% 3.44% Konica Minolta -9.37% -18.16% -7.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACCO Brands and Konica Minolta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACCO Brands $1.95 billion 0.24 -$13.20 million ($0.17) -29.29 Konica Minolta $8.37 billion N/A -$763.54 million ($3.17) -2.10

ACCO Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Konica Minolta. ACCO Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konica Minolta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ACCO Brands beats Konica Minolta on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools. It offers its products under the AT-A-GLANCE, Barrilito, Derwent, Esselte, Five Star, Foroni, GBC, Hilroy, Kensington, Leitz, Marbig, Mead, NOBO, PowerA, Quartet, Rapid, Rexel, Swingline, Tilibra, Artline, and Spirax brand names. The company markets and sells its products through various channels, including mass retailers, e-tailers, discount, drug/grocery, and variety chains; warehouse clubs; hardware and specialty stores; independent office product dealers; office superstores; wholesalers; contract stationers; and technology specialty businesses, as well as sells products directly to commercial and consumer end-users through its e-commerce platform and direct sales organization. ACCO Brands Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services. It also provides diagnostic imaging systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging, diagnostic ultrasound systems, and other systems; digitalization, networking, solutions, and services in the medical field; genetic testing and drug discovery support services; and primary care services. In addition, the company offers measuring instruments; functional film displays; organic light emitting diode lighting products; industrial inkjet printheads; lenses for industrial and professional use; and imaging IoT and visual solutions. Konica Minolta, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

