Head to Head Survey: Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Titan Pharmaceuticals and Vaxcyte, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Vaxcyte 0 0 5 0 3.00

Vaxcyte has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.45%. Given Vaxcyte’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vaxcyte is more favorable than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

6.3% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Vaxcyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals -2,017.49% -363.89% -179.45% Vaxcyte N/A -33.83% -31.28%

Volatility & Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Vaxcyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $560,000.00 17.54 -$10.21 million N/A N/A Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$223.49 million ($3.46) -14.29

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte.

Summary

Vaxcyte beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder; and other programs, including HIV preventative therapeutic and a contraceptive from a single ProNeura implant for women and adolescent girls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

