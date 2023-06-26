Heartland Bank & Trust Co Acquires 11,901 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 144.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in FOX were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in FOX by 89.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in FOX by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in FOX by 63.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of FOX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 48,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,987. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $34.42.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

