Heartland Bank & Trust Co Acquires 135 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SNA traded up $3.80 on Monday, reaching $277.42. 16,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,396. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $192.25 and a 12 month high of $277.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.64.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,966,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $2,197,223.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,504 shares of company stock worth $17,197,050 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.29.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

