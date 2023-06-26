Heartland Bank & Trust Co Acquires 399 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.64. 107,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.29. The company has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.