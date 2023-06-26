Heartland Bank & Trust Co Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 545.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.7% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.92 on Monday, hitting $377.89. 348,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

