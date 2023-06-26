Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys 509 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,633,000 after acquiring an additional 172,801 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,746,000 after acquiring an additional 127,868 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,106 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $3,238,517.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $184,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $3,238,517.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,678 shares of company stock worth $7,482,890. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iron Mountain Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRM. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

IRM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.67. The company had a trading volume of 55,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

See Also

