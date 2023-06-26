Heartland Bank & Trust Co Grows Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in PACCAR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.23. 174,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $80.14.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

