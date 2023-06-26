Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $473,000 Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Sempra were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,291,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Sempra by 791.5% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sempra by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after acquiring an additional 982,317 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $130,223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.63.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,477. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. Sempra’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

