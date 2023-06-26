Heartland Bank & Trust Co Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $109.42 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.13 and a 200 day moving average of $135.22.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,465. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

