Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,331. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

