Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 2,591 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,654 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.9% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,411,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,447,365 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.38. The company had a trading volume of 808,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,197,578. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.89 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $418.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

