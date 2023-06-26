Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 953 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $3.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.79. 303,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,321. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

