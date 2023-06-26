Heartland Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.46 on Monday, hitting $325.80. The stock had a trading volume of 125,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,381. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $333.14. The stock has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.