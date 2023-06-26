HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading Up 4.7% This Week

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and $173.95 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade’s genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

