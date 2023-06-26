Hills Bank & Trust Co Grows Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DDGet Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DD opened at $67.10 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

