Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $99.91 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. Horizen has a market cap of $99.91 million and $4.21 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.22 or 0.00023773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00100759 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00044899 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,838,419 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

