HSBC Lowers Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 430 ($5.50) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.51) to GBX 570 ($7.29) in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $480.75.

Barratt Developments Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

Barratt Developments Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.2169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

