HSBC Lowers Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) to Reduce

HSBC lowered shares of Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cosan from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cosan from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Cosan Stock Up 1.2 %

CSAN stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Cosan has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.

Cosan Increases Dividend

Cosan ( NYSE:CSAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cosan will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3346 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Cosan’s previous — dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosan

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cosan by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cosan by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

