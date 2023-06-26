HSBC Raises Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $88.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by HSBC from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OTIS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average of $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,320,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

