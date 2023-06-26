Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,417. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

