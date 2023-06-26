Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Huntington Bancshares Price Performance
Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,417. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $25.47.
About Huntington Bancshares
