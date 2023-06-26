i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.06

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.06 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.26 ($0.21), with a volume of 2671577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.48 ($0.21).

i3 Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.78. The company has a market cap of £195.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.30 and a beta of 0.60.

i3 Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. i3 Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

i3 Energy Company Profile

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

