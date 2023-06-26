ICON (ICX) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $205.83 million and $8.09 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 960,129,022 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 960,107,914.2531292 with 960,107,913.689325 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21673 USD and is down -8.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $32,429,808.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.