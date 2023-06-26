Immutable X (IMX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $21.83 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $420.59 million and approximately $21.83 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002441 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Immutable X

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

