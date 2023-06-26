Immutable X (IMX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $21.83 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $420.59 million and approximately $21.83 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002441 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001165 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
