Immutable X (IMX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.75 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00002483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $429.86 million and $19.75 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001209 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
