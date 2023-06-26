Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Down 5%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $24.92. 56,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 395,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INBX. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Inhibrx Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 12,725.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,961.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Inhibrx by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.