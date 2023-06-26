Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) versus LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Financial Comparison

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and LuxUrban Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties $276.36 million 7.16 $154.39 million $5.63 12.54 LuxUrban Hotels $31.45 million 2.92 -$17.51 million ($0.54) -5.24

Profitability

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels. LuxUrban Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovative Industrial Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties 55.72% 8.22% 6.63% LuxUrban Hotels -23.62% -80.87% -8.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Innovative Industrial Properties and LuxUrban Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial Properties 0 3 3 0 2.50 LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 2 0 3.00

Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus price target of $126.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.20%. LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 200.35%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Innovative Industrial Properties.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats LuxUrban Hotels on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins. LuxUrban Hotels operates these properties in a cost-effective manner by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market them globally to business and vacation travelers through dozens of third-party sales and distribution channels, and the Company's own online portal. Guests at the LuxUrban Hotels properties are provided high quality service under the Company's consumer brand, LuxUrban.

