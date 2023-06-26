Insider Selling: Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Insider Sells £475,000 in Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) insider Neil Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.64), for a total value of £475,000 ($607,805.50).

Bytes Technology Group Trading Down 1.3 %

LON:BYIT opened at GBX 511.50 ($6.55) on Monday. Bytes Technology Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 353.40 ($4.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548 ($7.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3,196.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 463.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 417.80.

Bytes Technology Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a GBX 12.60 ($0.16) dividend. This is a boost from Bytes Technology Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Bytes Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

BYIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 489 ($6.26) target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.14) price target on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.19) price target on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

