Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $649,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,741,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,588,278.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $642,500.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $627,000.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $563,000.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $523,000.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $564,000.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $539,500.00.

Coursera Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of COUR stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $12.83. 1,135,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,063. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.46 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 277.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Coursera in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

