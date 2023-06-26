Insider Selling: Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Major Shareholder Sells 4,241 Shares of Stock

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Rating) major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 4,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $14,546.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,630,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,742,138.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rajat Suri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Rajat Suri sold 20,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $94,000.00.

Presto Automation Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRST traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.70. 728,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,353. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. Presto Automation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Presto Automation ( NASDAQ:PRST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of Presto Automation

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presto Automation in the third quarter worth $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Presto Automation by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Presto Automation during the first quarter worth $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Presto Automation by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Presto Automation during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

