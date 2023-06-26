Insider Selling: X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CFO Sells 5,417 Shares of Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFORGet Rating) CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $10,454.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ XFOR traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,810. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $227.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFORGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XFOR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

