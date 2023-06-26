Insider Selling: X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CFO Sells 5,417 Shares of Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $10,454.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ XFOR traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,810. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $227.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XFOR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

