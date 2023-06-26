Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Intellicheck Price Performance

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Intellicheck ( NYSE:IDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

