Internet Computer Price Up 7.6% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $4.26 or 0.00014098 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.87 billion and approximately $14.86 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00043445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030406 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 500,019,670 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,549,915 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.