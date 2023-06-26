Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June 26th (ADXS, AINC, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, ARKR, ARZTF, ARZTY, AWH, BCHMF)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, June 26th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Bachem (OTCMKTS:BCHMF). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT). Wells Fargo & Company issued an underweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV). They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC). William Blair issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Royalty (OTCMKTS:LITRF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. started coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB). Capital One Financial Co. issued an equal weight rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI). BWS Financial issued a sell rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.