Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June 26th (ADXS, AINC, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, ARKR, ARZTF, ARZTY, AWH, BCHMF)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, June 26th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Bachem (OTCMKTS:BCHMF). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT). Wells Fargo & Company issued an underweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV). They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC). William Blair issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Royalty (OTCMKTS:LITRF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. started coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB). Capital One Financial Co. issued an equal weight rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI). BWS Financial issued a sell rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

