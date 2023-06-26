Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nasdaq (NDAQ)

Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/13/2023 – Nasdaq had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

6/13/2023 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $53.00 to $51.00.

6/13/2023 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $53.00.

6/13/2023 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $56.00.

5/16/2023 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/8/2023 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.61. 3,197,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,705. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.97.

Get Nasdaq Inc alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 38.32%.

In related news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,870,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,028,000 after buying an additional 196,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,871,000 after buying an additional 9,918,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,030,000 after buying an additional 125,136 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,088,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,503,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.