Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total value of $1,167,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,708,267.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $1,110,120.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,156,000.00.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of SWAV traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $286.47. 575,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,508. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.00. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.50 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.59 and its 200 day moving average is $232.18.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.78.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

