iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) is Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lessened its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV owned approximately 0.86% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 355,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after buying an additional 128,887 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,116,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.04.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

