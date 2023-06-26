iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,235,535 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 726,112 shares.The stock last traded at $51.46 and had previously closed at $51.33.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,465.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 942,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 882,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,214,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,623,000 after purchasing an additional 720,334 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

